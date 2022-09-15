Research Ministry: 168 million euros to attract highly specialised human resources from abroad

The Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitszation (MCID) launched on Thursday the call for Investment 8 from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) - Development of a programme to attract highly specialized human resources from abroad in research, development and innovation, worth 168 million euros.

According to a press release from the MCID, researchers from abroad, including Romanians from the diaspora, can thus carry out their projects in institutions or research-development units in Romania, told Agerpres.

"The project manager will be able to build a team consisting of at least two full-time equivalent positions for post-doctoral researchers and at least two full-time equivalent positions for PhD students. The fields for which projects can be submitted are: Exact Sciences and Engineering; Life Sciences; Social Sciences and Humanities," states the same source.

The maximum financing granted for a project with a duration of 36 months is a maximum of 7 million lei, and the contracting of projects approved for financing will be carried out in June 2023.

Eligible expenses are staff, logistics, travel and directing expenses.

The submission of project proposals is carried out in one step, using the online submission platform: https://proiecte.pnrr.gov.ro and is made mandatory by the host institution in Romania.

MCID mentions that for each project, at least 50pct of the evaluation experts are selected from abroad (EU and OECD), and the evaluation is done after the projects have been declared eligible.