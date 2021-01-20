Restart Energy intends to double number of household customers, increase income by 80%

Restart Energy, one of the biggest independent suppliers of energy and natural gas on the local market, intends this year to double the number of household customers, to 65,000 and to increase its income by approximately 80%, up to 220 million RON.

According to a press release sent by the company on Wednesday, to AGERPRES, the growth is determined by the market liberalization and the adding of new business lines with higher added value, such as that of equipment sale.

Thus, the management of Restart Energy wishes to reach 65,000 clients by this year's end, with 35,000 more than in 2020. Furthermore, on the business segment it wants to reach 7,500 customers, with a 50% increase against last year.

The increase of the customers' number, and also the addition of new business lines - such as sale of equipment - will lead to a significant increase of its turnover, the quoted source mentions. Thus, Restart Energy is counting on income of 220 million RON in 2021, with 100 million RON more (+83%) than last year. The company's leadership plans that at the end of 2021 to reach a net profit of 24.2 million RON, as opposed to approximately 13 million RON (estimate) last year.

"Since the beginning of this year, once with the liberalization of the energy market, we registered a very large growth in both requests for tenders as well as new clients number. So we can notice that we are receiving a thousand requests on a daily basis, and 70% of the ones that are interested in our offers become our clients as well. We know that it is a temporary effect - of a few weeks - given to the market liberalization. But this historical event for the Romanian energy market will change the way the entire field is shown, and it will support us in reaching our objectives," the CEO and founder of Restart Energy, Armand Domuta says.

Restart Energy is an independent supplier of electric energy and natural gas, with 100% Romanian capital, founded in 2015 in western Timisoara. Restart Energy has over 30,000 household clients and approximately 5,000 corporate clients. The company has operations in Romania and Serbia, and starting with 2021, intends to develop on several other European markets, including Germany and Spain.