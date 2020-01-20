Results of International Conference in Berlin, a step forward in establishing peace and security in Lybia and region

Romania welcomes the results of the International Conference on Libya, held on Sunday in Berlin, and believes that they are a good step ahead in establishing peace and security in Libya and in the region, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday, upon his arrival at the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), which takes place in Brussels.

''There are several issues that are very important now, such as, for instance, the ceasefire in Libya to become permanent. Secondly, the arms embargo (must be) maintained and respected by everyone. Thirdly, there must not be any foreign interference in the current crisis; there is too much interference from the various players, which prevents the solution of this crisis. Last but not least, I think it's important to promote the direct dialogue between the parties involved so that a political solution can be reached, because without a political solution there is no other way to overcome this crisis," said the head of Romanian diplomacy.Regarding the Middle East peace process, Aurescu said that, as he argued at the January 10 FAC meeting, activating the dispute settlement mechanism is a step in the right direction, because it allows more diplomatic maneuvers to calm down the situation in the region and make Iran respect the JCPOA- Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.Minister Aurescu also welcomed the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron to organise a G-5 Sahel summit and said he supports the increase of the international community's help for the countries in the region, especially as "Romania is involved and we have a substantial contribution in the UN mission in Mali, with 120 soldiers and four military helicopters".