Retail sales in Romania up by over one third from 23 February to 15 March (Nielsen analysis)

Romania recorded in the period between 23 February - 15 March an increase by 37.2 pct of the sales in retail, versus the same period of 2019, the most important leaps being recorded at the personal care products and food, an analysis by the Nielsen specialists says.

According to Nielsen analysts, our country has crossed the first four stages of behaviour and is currently one month after the local pandemic of COVID-19 has irrupted, already in the fifth stage, the one of "the life with restrictions".For three weeks, says Nielsen Romania, on the sidelines of a total growth of 37.2 pct of the sales of consumer goods, the highest dynamic was recorded in terms of the personal care products (+65.6 pct) and food (+42 pct), while the home care products saw a 23.4 pct growth, compared to the same interval of 2019.The analysis says that this increase was in particular accentuated in the last week of the interval (9 - 15 March), equivalent to the third stage of "preparation of the supplies", when some types of products have recorded spectacular increases of volume, such as canned fish (+298 pct), soaps and personal hygiene stuff (+466 pct) or pasta (+378 pct).