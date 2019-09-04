Retail trade volume advances 7.1pct in Romania, Jan.-July, 2019

Retail trade volume in Romania (except of motor vehicles and motorcycles) recorded an increase, both unadjusted and adjusted for working days and seasonality, by 7.1pct, in the first seven months of 2019, compared with the same period of 2018, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Wednesday.

According to INS, the unadjusted July 2019 volume of retail trade (except of motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 8.7pct overall on a monthly basis.The July 2019 volume of retail trade (except of motor vehicles and motorcycles) adjusted for working days and seasonality rose by 0.7pct overall on a monthly basis.Also, the unadjusted July 2019 volume of retail trade (except of motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 8.3pct year-over-year.The July 2019 volume of retail trade (except of motor vehicles and motorcycles) adjusted for working days and seasonality was up 7.9pct against July 2018.

