Right Force tables bill on total ban on gambling advertisements

A bill regarding the banning of advertisements of any kind in gambling has been tabled by Right Force lawmakers, MP Ionel Danca announced on Tuesday.

He said that Parliament has to step in to radically and completely ban gambling advertisements.

"There should be no half measures; there should be no loopholes intentionally left in various other pieces of legislation to play into the hands of lobbyists and to see how the lawmakers allow themselves to be swayed by those who have the power to sway. What we have witnessed in Parliament with other legislative initiatives that should have regulated the way gambling advertising is done shows us that money talks, money from the gambling industry talks in the Romanian Parliament." AGERPRES