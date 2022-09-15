Right Force's Danca suggests capped price for 300 kWh consumption, repealing green certificates

Independent MP Ionel Danca says that he has submitted several amendments to the government energy ordinance such as repealing the green certificates and the cogeneration bonus, as well as a price of 0.80 lei/kWh for a monthly consumption up to 300 kWh

In a social media post, Danca says that if it is not "radically" modified in Parliament, the energy price capping scheme "will be a new catastrophic failure" of the Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party (PSD-PNL) government.

The first amendment submitted by Danca to the Energy Committee of the Senate provides for a capped final billed price of 0.80 lei/kWh for a monthly consumption of up to 300 kWh. The difference that exceeds the monthly consumption cap of 300 kWh would be paid for at the market price, told Agerpres.

The second amendment is part of a legislative proposal initiated by the Right Force lawmakers and provides for the repealing of green certificates and the cogeneration bonus from the final electricity billed price.

"The repeal of green certificates and the cogeneration bonus would immediately reduce the final price billed for electricity by almost 10% and together with a cut in VAT from 19% to 5% on energy, the reduction in energy prices would be almost 30%."

Two other amendments regard categories of "ignored" economic and social activities, such as sports clubs and churches, for which a capped final energy price of 1 leu/kWh is proposed for 85% of energy consumption.