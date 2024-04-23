Right Force's Orban: Good news in grotesque spectacle, Nicusor Dan will win new mandate

Right Force party chairman Ludovic Orban comments on the information regarding the decision of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) to propose separate candidates for Bucharest mayor, saying that there is also good news in "this grotesque spectacle of the coalition parties," namely that Nicusor Dan will win a new mandate.

"With one eye I laugh, with the other one I cry. I laugh, because I can't help it when I see how silly and pathetic they are. I cry with the other eye because I think that the poor country is at their mercy and in danger of remaining under this stigma of stupidity and thievery for another 4 years. There is some good news to be seen in this grotesque spectacle of the coalition parties that merged elections: Nicusor Dan will win a new mandate as mayor of the Capital. Victory that could mean the beginning of the end for the coalition parties," Orban wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The coalition decided on Monday night to propose separate candidacies for mayor, respectively Gabriela Firea - PSD and Sebastian Burduja - PNL, in order to maximise the electorates of the two parties, according to political sources.

The sources said that the two candidates for mmayor will not attack each other in the campaign, but will have a constructive campaign, focused on solutions for Bucharest.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the governing coalition that started on Monday, around 10.00, which lasted more than 13 hours and which focused on whether to further support the candidacy of Dr. Catalin Cirstoiu for the post of Bucharest mayor.