Road Infrastucture Company’s Neaga All historical provinces could be conected by motorways in 2025 - 2030

This year we thought we finalise 100 km of motorway, since it is the Centennial, so to contribute to the jubilee somehow, the managing director of the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR) Narcis Neaga told an interview with AGERPRES.


Neaga talked about the pace the motorways are built these days in Romania, as compared to the countries around us, stressing that unfortunately one cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that from 1990 to 2003, Romania has built nothing, which is not the case with Bulgaria, Poland or Hungary.

The CNAIR head emphasised that all of Romania's historical provinces could be connected through motorways at the horizon of 2025 - 2030. According to Neaga, in 2020 we shall be able to travel from western Nadlac to central Sibiu and from Pitesti to southeastern Constanta.

Narcis Neaga reminded that we lack the workforce in constructions and talked about the alterations "to be suffered" by the regulation of the works' reception alongside the period of assessment of the offers, making a synthesis of the infrastructure objectives under execution and a projection for the future.

