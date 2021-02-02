Robert Fleckhammer, delegated as DIICOT section chief prosecutor, despite opposition by several NGOs

The Prosecutor's Section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) decided on Tuesday to delegate Robert Fleckhammer as chief prosecutor of the Section for Combating Crimes of Terrorism and Cybercrime of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), although several NGOs sent a letter to the Council expressing their concern about this appointment.

Robert Fleckhammer, who currently serves as deputy chief prosecutor of the DIICOT Section for Combating Crimes of Terrorism and Cybercrime, will be delegated as head of the same section from 8 February, for a maximum period of six months, the decision being taken in the CSM by four votes 'for' and three 'against'.

Several NGOs have asked the Supreme Council of Magistrates, in an open letter, not to appoint Fleckhammer as chief prosecutor of the DIICOT Section for Combating Crimes of Terrorism and Cybercrime, the signatories being unhappy with the way he handled two files involving journalists.

These NGOs, including the Advocacy and Human Rights Centre Association, the Association of the European Centre for Education and Legal Research, the Initiative for Justice Association and the Freedom House Romania Foundation, have expressed concern about the way in which the appointments of prosecutors to senior positions at DIICOT take place.

"Consequently, they call on the CSM to consider with maximum responsibility the discussions on the 'Proposed delegation of Mr Fleckhammer Robert to the position of Chief Prosecutor of the Section for Combating Crimes of Terrorism and Cybercrime', which is on the CSM's agenda tomorrow, 2 February 2021. NGOs believe that any leadership position in a prosecutor's office, especially in a specialized one such as DIICOT, should be occupied by prosecutors with solid and undisputed professional activity. Unfortunately, the public opinion criticized the way in which some files were handled by the prosecutor for whom the delegation to the office of chief prosecutor is requested, in particular the file of the magistrates and journalists, as well as the Radio Romania file," the letter sent to the CSM said.