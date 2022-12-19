Roberta Metsola: European Parliament will fight against wrongdoers who violate principles

The European Parliament will fight against the wrongdoers who violate the principles, declared, on Monday, the president of the EP, Roberta Metsola, during a press conference together with the president Klaus Iohannis, at the Cotroceni palace, told Agerpres.

She referred to the scandal in the EU legislature, in the context in which MEP Eva Kaili was dismissed and arrested for corruption, money laundering and the establishment of an organized criminal group, a file opened in connection with attempts by the state of Qatar to influence economic and political decisions of the European Parliament regarding the human rights situation in this country.

We will face this test head on. It takes years to build trust and it can be lost in a second. We have to rebuild what needs to be rebuilt now, we have to right the wrongs, we have to reform. There will continue to be zero tolerance for corruption. There can be no impunity. I assure everyone that the European Parliament will fight against bad actors who violate the principles that my colleagues and I have spent our entire careers to support: the rule of law, justice and the correct procedure, stated Metsola, according to the official translation.

Metsola emphasized that the European Parliament supports human rights and their values all over the world, not only within the European Union, but also in third countries" and condemned "illegal, non-transparent and unnecessary behaviours, activities that overshadow the immense effort made in the committees.