Romania, 4th place in teams during European U23 Diving Championships, in Otopeni

romania drapel steag tricolor

Romania occupied 4th place in teams, on Monday, during the first day of the European Diving Championships for U23 in Otopeni.

Alexandru Avasiloae and Amelie Enya Forster accumulated 256.95 points, being outpaced in the final rankings by Italy (Francesco Casalini, Valerio Mosca, Elisa Pizzini, Matteo Santoro), with 300.85 points, Great Britain (Maya Kutty, Oscar Kane, Leon Baker, Oscar Willcox), 292.90 points and Germany (J. Eikermann Gregorchuk, Lotti Hubert, Espen Prenzyna, Julina Schnabel), 281.30 points.

No less than 13 teams lined up during the first event, Agerpres.ro informs.

Romania is participating in the competition with seven athletes, five girls and two boys, where over 250 athletes from 22 countries are participating.

