Romania above EU average in gender employment gap

The gender employment gap for the 20-64 age interval reached 11.5 percentage points in 2017, from 11.6 percentage points in 2016, according to data released on Tuesday by the EU statistical Office (Eurostat) according to Agerpres.

In 2017, the largest gap in employment between men and women in the EU was recorded in Malta (24.1 percentage points), Italy (18.8 percentage points), Greece (19.7 percentage points) and Romania (17.1 percentage points).



Other states exceeding the EU average are: the Czech Republic (15.8 percentage points), Hungary (15.3 percentage points), Poland (14.6 percentage points), Slovakia (12.8 percentage points), Ireland (12.1 percentage points) and Spain (11.9 percentage points).



At the opposite end of the scale, the smallest gaps in terms of men and women employment in the EU were recorded in Lithuania (1 percentage point), Finland (3.5 percentage points), Sweden (4 percentage points) and Latvia (4.3 percentage points).