 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania above EU average in gender employment gap

discriminare

The gender employment gap for the 20-64 age interval reached 11.5 percentage points in 2017, from 11.6 percentage points in 2016, according to data released on Tuesday by the EU statistical Office (Eurostat) according to Agerpres.


In 2017, the largest gap in employment between men and women in the EU was recorded in Malta (24.1 percentage points), Italy (18.8 percentage points), Greece (19.7 percentage points) and Romania (17.1 percentage points).

Other states exceeding the EU average are: the Czech Republic (15.8 percentage points), Hungary (15.3 percentage points), Poland (14.6 percentage points), Slovakia (12.8 percentage points), Ireland (12.1 percentage points) and Spain (11.9 percentage points).

At the opposite end of the scale, the smallest gaps in terms of men and women employment in the EU were recorded in Lithuania (1 percentage point), Finland (3.5 percentage points), Sweden (4 percentage points) and Latvia (4.3 percentage points).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.