Romania, among EU countries with highest increase in retail trade in June

vanzare

In June 2021 compared with June 2020, the calendar adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 5.0% in the euro area and by 5.3% in the EU, according to data released on Wednesday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

In the EU, the volume of retail trade increased by 11.5% for automotive fuels, by 7.1% for non-food products and by 1.7% for food, drinks and tobacco.

Among the EU member states for which data are available, the highest annual increases in total retail trade were registered in Bulgaria (+22.7%), Lithuania (+15.3%) and Slovenia (+12.8%). The only decrease was registered in Luxembourg (-3.2%), Agerpres informs.

In June 2021, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade rose by 1.5% in the euro area and by 1.2% the EU, compared with May 2021. In May 2021, the retail trade volume increased by 4.1% in the euro area and by 4.2% in the EU.

In the EU the volume of retail trade increased by 3.6% for automotive fuels and by 2.6% for non-food products, while it decreased by 1.1% for food, drinks and tobacco.

Among the EU member states for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in total retail trade were registered in Ireland (+9.4%), Germany and Latvia (both +4.2%) and Lithuania (+2.0). The largest decreases were observed in Malta (-3.0%), Austria (-2.7%) and Croatia (-2.6%).

Romania reported a decrease of 0.1% in June, compared to the previous month, after an advance of 1.3% in May.

