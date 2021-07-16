Romania, among EU countries with highest June 2021 annual inflation rate

The annual inflation rate in the European Union fell to 2.2% in June 2021 from 2.3% a month previously, with the highest rates being reported by Hungary, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania, show data published on Friday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

Compared with May, annual inflation fell in twelve member states, remained stable in four and rose in eleven. Included among the latter is Romania, where the annual inflation rate rose to 3.5% in June, from 3.2% in May. In June 2020, the annual inflation rate in Romania was 2.2%.

The highest annual inflation rates in the EU were recorded last month in Hungary (5.3%), Poland (4.1%), Estonia (3.7%), Lithuania and Romania (both 3.5 %), and the lowest in Portugal (minus 0.6%), Malta (0.2%) and Greece (0.6%).Eurostat data also show that the euro area annual inflation rate was 1.9% in June 2021, down from 2.0% in May. A year earlier, the rate was 0.3%.