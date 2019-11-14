Romania, among EU countries with significant economic growth in Q3 2019

Romania was among the member states of the European Union with a significant economic growth in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the previous three months, according to flash estimates published Thursday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

Data for Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, Slovenia and Sweden were not available.Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.2% in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.3% in the EU28 during the third quarter of 2019, compared with the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2019, GDP had grown by 0.2% in both the euro area and the EU28.All EU countries reported quarterly GDP growth in Q3 2019, with the largest growth rates posted by Poland (1.3%), Hungary (1.1%), Bulgaria, Cyprus and Latvia (both 0.7 %) and Romania (0.6%).Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 1.2% in the euro area and by 1.3% in the EU28 in the third quarter of 2019, after +1.2% and +1.4% respectively in the previous quarter.All EU countries reported annual GDP growth in the third quarter of 2019, with the most significant growth reported by Hungary (4.8%), Poland (4%), Bulgaria (3.7%), Lithuania (3. 6%) and Romania (3.2%).Data for Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, Slovenia and Sweden are not available.According to data released on Thursday by Romania's National Institute of Statistics, the growth of Romania's economy slowed down in the third quarter of this year to 3%, unadjusted series y-o-y and, while seasonally adjusted GDP growth in the third quarter was 3.2% y-o-y. On a quarterly basis, the economic growth slowed to 0.6% in the third quarter, compared to 0.8% in Q2 as against Q1.