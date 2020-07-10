Romania: Annual inflation rate, up to 2.6% in June

The annual inflation rate rose to 2.6% in June this year, from 2.3% in May, given that food prices went up by 5.35%, services by 2.78%, and non-food goods by 0.68%, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Read also: Gov't, Justice Ministry still acting to dissolve special section investigating justice crimes

Consumer prices in June 2020, compared to May, rose by 0.08%, and compared to December 2019 the advance was 1.55%.

The annual rate calculated on the basis of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is 2.2%.

The average rate of consumer prices in the last 12 months (July 2019 - June 2020) compared to the previous 12 months (July 2018 - June 2019), calculated on the basis of the CPI, is 3.3%. Determined on the basis of the HICP, the average rate is 3.2%.

The National Bank of Romania reduced its inflation forecast for the end of this year to 2.8%, from 3% previously. AGERPRES .