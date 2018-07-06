 
     
Romania - China memorandum on transport, infrastructure cooperation signed in Sofia

china romania

A memorandum of understanding on transport and infrastructure cooperation was signed today between the Romanian Ministry of Transport and China's National Development and Reform Commission, on the sidelines of the '16+1' Summit taking place in Sofia, the government announced in a release this Saturday. 


The document was signed by Romanian Minister of Transport Lucian Sova and Chairman of China's top economic planning agency He Lifeng. 

"The memorandum reflects the firm common interest of the parties to deepen and diversify bilateral cooperation in two sectors that are key to economic development, such as transportation and infrastructure. The document will strengthen the framework and the premises for China's involvement in carrying out Romanian projects in these two activity areas the development of which is a priority for the Romanian side," the release reads. 

The memorandum is in line with the government's steps aimed at strengthening pragmatic cooperation with China, which is a distinctive goal of the foreign policy component of the 2018 - 2020 Governing Program, the release concludes.

