Romania ends World University Summer Games in Chengdu with three medals

Romania ended the World University Summer Games in Chengdu, China with three medals, one silver and two bronze.

Romania ended the World University Summer Games in Chengdu, China with three medals, one silver and two bronze.

The last Romanian athletes to enter the competition in Chengdu were the swimmers in the men's 4x100 m medley relay (Denis Popescu, Daniel Nicusan, Tobias Dumitrache, Andrei Ungur), who clocked in at 3:42.35 - the ninth time in the heats, and who were reserve in the final.