Romania ends World University Summer Games in Chengdu with three medals

Romania ended the World University Summer Games in Chengdu, China with three medals, one silver and two bronze.
The last Romanian athletes to enter the competition in Chengdu were the swimmers in the men's 4x100 m medley relay (Denis Popescu, Daniel Nicusan, Tobias Dumitrache, Andrei Ungur), who clocked in at 3:42.35 - the ninth time in the heats, and who were reserve in the final.
The medal winners for Team Romania were swimmer Andrei Anghel - silver in the men's 50 m backstroke, swimmer Denis Popescu - bronze in the men's 100 m backstroke, and runner Mihai-Sorin Dringo - bronze in the men's 400 m race. Romania was 40th in the countries' ranking.
At the 31st edition of the World University Summer Games that took place from July 28 to August 8 in Chengdu, Romania was represented by 40 athletes in 5 disciplines (athletics, basketball, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming and table tennis).
