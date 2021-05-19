Romania expecting 74,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

As many as 74,400 doses of the COVID-19 Janssen vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson will arrive in Romania on Thursday, at the Cantacuzino National Institute for Military Medicine Research and Development, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, shipment is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

Subsequently, the vaccine doses will be distributed as follows:

* Bucharest National Storage Centre: 12,000 doses;

* Brasov Regional Storage Centre: 9,600 doses;

* Cluj Regional Storage Centre: 12,000 doses;

* Constanta Regional Storage Centre: 9,600 doses;

* Craiova Regional Storage Centre: 9,600 doses;

* Iasi Regional Storage Centre: 9,600 doses;

* Timisoara Regional Storage Centre: 12,000 doses.

To date, Romania has received 162,000 Janssen doses and used 37,860 of them immunise the population, reports agerpres.