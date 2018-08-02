 
     
Romania fail to advance to World University Handball Championship men’s semis

www.csmbucuresti.ro
CSM București Steaua handbal masculin

The Romanian men's handball team failed to advance to the semi-finals of the 2018 FISU World University Handball Championship in Rijeka, Croatia, despite a smashing win on Friday, 42-29 (19-15) over Taiwan in Group B, according to Agerpres


Romania's most prolific player was Adrian Rotaru, who scored 12 goals. Scoring the other goals for Romania were Sabin Constantin and Gabriel Burlacu, 6 each; Ramon Somlea and Constantin Bogdan Manescu, 5 ecah; Catalin Costea, 3; Alex Dascalu and Robert Militaru, 2 each, and Alexandru Potera, 1.

In the previous matches, Romania defeated Poland (28-20) and Japan (29-25) and lost to South Korea (20-28), a defeat that led to the failure to advance to the semi-finals.

Defending champion Romania ended the group on the 3rd place. Only the first two best placed advanced to the semi-finals. Japan ranked first with 6 points, followed by South Korea, 6 p, Romania, 6 p, Poland, 2 p, Taiwan, 0 p. Romania had the weakest score in direct matches against Japan and South Korea.

Romania will still play for a spot on the 5th to 8th place.

stiripesurse.ro
