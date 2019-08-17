Romania favorably answers EC call, offers to take in migrants from Malta

Following the latest developments regarding Mediterranean migrants, Romania has favorably answered a call by the European Commission, which coordinates efforts to identify solutions for saving migrant lives, offering to take in 10 migrants from Malta, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed in a Friday statement.

"Together with several other member states, the Romanian authorities have decided to favorably answer a call regarding the possibility of taking in a limited number of migrants that are to be relocated (10 people from Malta, in this specific case). This decision shows Romania's willingness to contribute to the solidarity effort in such situations, as it concerns vulnerable people in need of protection, and this response puts no pressure whatsoever on the Romanian asylum system," the statement reads.According to the cited document, Romania has favorably answered this year in three similar situations when the European Commission has reached out to member states, accepting twice to take in 10 people from Italy, and once - five people in need of protection from Malta; the actions have so far resulted in the arrival of 11 people on Romania's territory."The Romanian authorities are well aware of the situation in the Mediterranean and Romania has actively participated in the talks held in order to identify solutions, both for avoiding the loss of human lives and for preventing the opening of rifts with the effect of encouraging illegal migration. Even if the current situation cannot be compared with the large migration flows from 2015 - 2016, the phenomenon remains very concerning, with a significant increase in death rates among the migrants who choose this course," the Foreign Ministry said.The Ministry went on to note that during Romania's term at the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, specific solutions could be identified regarding the reaction of EU member states in such situations."Given that there has been no significant progress in recent years in the negotiation of the Dublin Regulation reform, during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Romanian authorities involved have been able to identify specific solutions by introducing the new concept of temporary arrangement, a non-binding instrument aimed at simplifying the coordination between EU member states in such situations, based on the principle of solidarity, through the participation in the responsibility-sharing mechanism, based on volunteering, and taking into account the realities of each member state and the capabilities thereof of committing to take in people in need of international protection, who are often vulnerable," the Foreign Ministry said.