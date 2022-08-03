 
     
Romania gets 79.06 ml euro in EU reimbursements for June payments to farmers

The European Commission on Wednesday reimbursed to Romania 79.06 million euros from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF) in expenses incurred by the Agency for Payments and Interventions in Agriculture (APIA) in June 2022 for direct payments to farmers, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) said in a release.

APIA continues payment authorization, in accordance with the terms set forth in the EU regulations and in the national legislation in force, the MADR said. AGERPRES

