Romania gets a new mandate of UNHRC member

The election of Romania for a new mandate in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) represents a confirmation of the recognition it enjoys within international organizations with activities in the field, as well as of our country's profile "as an engaged and credible actor in multilateral forums, defender and promoter of the international order based on norms and the rule of law at the international level, including in the current context marked by the war of aggression waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine," on Tuesday said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu.

"Our country's experience during the two previous mandates in the UNHRC, as well as the desire to work constructively for the good functioning and efficiency of the Council's action, were additional arguments in support of our country's candidacy within this important body at the UN level," the head of the Romanian diplomacy said, quoted in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, sent to AGERPRES.

According to the minister, in the current context, the relevance of this mandate for our country is even greater.

"Romania has consistently spoken out against the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which violates the fundamental principles of the international order based on norms, as well as human rights, by attacking civilian targets and killing the innocent population of Ukraine," Aurescu stressed, Agerpres informs.

Within its 2023-2025 mandate, Romania will pursue the fulfillment of commitments on the following levels: Human rights, democracy and the rule of law, Women's rights, Combating discrimination, Freedom of expression.

Also, our country will be able to continue the complementary objectives assumed within the mandate of the President of the Community of Democracies, which it held between September 2019 and September 2022.