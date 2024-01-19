Romania has second largest inflation in Europe, in December (USR's Drula)

The chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula draws attention to the fact that in December 2023 Romania had the second highest inflation rate in Europe.

He mentions that inflation is "a hidden tax" that every citizen pays.

"Romania had the second largest inflation in Europe in December 2023. Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciuca, not only do not care of what is happening in Romania, but they don't understand anything either. From the height of a special pension of 18,000 RON, as the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) is currently cashing in, it is difficult to understand how Romanians live, why road haulers and farmers are out in the street, as well as doctors and teachers. Marcel Ciolacu, who ran a bagel shop before being handed over billions of euros to manage, cannot understand what entrepreneurs are going through when their taxes are being increased overnight, and the Civil Auto Liability (RCA) is doubled," the USR leader wrote on Facebook, on Friday.

According to him, "there is no social category, apart from those who are special, that was not affected by the absurd measures" of this Government.

"They impoverished Romanians so that they can have money for special pensions, sinecure offices, to have enough so that they can steal money in the trunks of their cars. Inflation is a hidden tax that every citizen pays, and is not God-sent, but rather the result of decisions taken by this Government. This is the reality: poverty for Romania, privileges for PSD [the Social Democratic Party] and PNL members. This year we will change them, democratically, by vote," Catalin Drula also wrote.