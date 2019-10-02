 
     
Romania hosting European cybercrime roundtable

securitate cibernetica

The Bucharest-based Cybercrime Programme Office of the Council of Europe (C-PROC) is holding a roundtable conference today where speakers from Romanian C-PROC partner organisations including the Romanian Police, CERT-RO, Bitdefender, UNICEF and Save the Children Romania, will discuss cybersecurity measures to fight against cybercrime, including child pornography, according to the Council of Europe (CoE). 

Romanian authorities have benefitted from support in developing their capacities to fight cybercrime during the first phase of the Council's Global Project on Cybercrime (2006-2009). 

Currently, Romania developed from 'a center of cybercrime' into a hub of expertise on fighting cyber-related threats, with Romanian experts from the public and private sectors consistently sharing their knowledge with other countries of the world in C-PROC's projects. 

The conference marks the 70th anniversary of CoE.

