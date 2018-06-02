Romania imports dairy products, eggs worth 84.8 million euros in first two months of 2018

Romania imported dairy products and eggs worth 84.8 million euros in the first two months of 2018, up by 4.1pct over the same period of last year, while exports increased by 25.2pct, to 21.4 million euros, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Although the exports of dairy and egg products registered a significant advance in January and February 2018, the value recorded was almost four times lower than that of imports of such products. Thus, the trade deficit on this segment amounts to 63.4 million euros.

Last year, Romania imported a quantity of 131,315 tonnes of raw milk, up by 0.9pct (1,130 tonnes) compared to 2016, and collected a quantity of cows' milk from farms of 1,028 million tonnes, by 8pct (1.02 tonnes) more than in the previous year, according to the INS data.

In the first two months of 2018, FOB exports totaled 10.88 billion euros and increased by 11.6pct compared to January 1 - February 28, 2017, and CIF imports totaled 12.539 billion euros, up 13.9pct.