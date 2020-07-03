Romania imports meat, edible organs of 257mln euros in Q1

Romania imported 118,525 tonnes of meat and edible organs in the first quarter of this year, up 7.4pct compared to the same period in 2019, and the value of these imports increased by 43pct, up to 257.35 million euros, according to the trade balance with agri-food products, consulted by AGERPRES.

On the other hand, exports of meat and edible organs in the period January - March 2020 were 4.2 times lower than imports, respectively only 27,691 tonnes.The value of exports of such products was 53.69 million euros, slightly lower than in the similar period of 2019, when it amounted to 54.14 million euros. In the first quarter of last year, exports of meat and edible organs totaled 29,386 tonnes.In this context, the deficit in international trade (both intra-EU and extra-EU) with meat and edible organs exceeded 203.65 million euros in the first quarter of this year, compared to 125.37 million euros in the same period in 2019.