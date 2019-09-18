Romania in July records biggest growth of construction work in EU

Construction work in Romania recorded a growth of 39.5 pct in July 2019, compared to the similar period of 2018, that being the most significant advance amongst the EU member states, show the data published on Wednesday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat),

In July, construction work grew annually by 1.7 pct in the EU and 1.1 pct in the Eurozone.

The most important annual advance of construction work was recorded in Romania (39.5 pct), Hungary (32.9 pct), and Bulgaria (4.3 pct), the only decreases being recorded in Slovakia (-7.7 pct) and France (-2.5 pct).

Compared to the previous month, construction work shrank in July by 0.1 pct in the EU and 0.7 pct in the Eurozone.

The highest monthly growth of construction work was recorded in Hungary (9.6 pct), Romania (4.4 pct) and Portugal (2.3 pct), with the most significant drops being in France (-4.2 pct), Slovakia (-2 pct), and Poland (-0.6 pct).