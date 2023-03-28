Romania-India defense cooperation agreement, signed in New Delhi

The Romanian-Indian inter-governmental agreement on cooperation in the field of defense, a document that provides the basis for the development and consolidation of bilateral relations, through extensive cooperation, was signed on Tuesday in New Delhi by the Secretary of State for Defense Policy defense, planning and international relations, Simona Cojocaru, and the state secretary for defense Giridhar Aramane, the Ministry of Defense (MApN) informs in a release for AGERPRES.

In the context of signing the document, state secretaries Simona Cojocaru and Giridhar Aramane led a session of political-military consultations, during which the security situation in the Black Sea and in the Indo-Pacific region, cooperation in the multilateral framework, respectively the perspectives were addressed for the development of bilateral cooperation on topics of interest such as the exchange of experience in cyber defense, training and education, communications and IT, military medicine, scientific research in the field of defense policy and military history, as well as in the technical-military field, MApN informs.

According to the cited source, the Romanian official emphasized the serious impact of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine on Euro-Atlantic security, with major effects not only at the regional level, but also internationally. She exposed the measures that our country has taken to limit the effects of this war of aggression, exemplifying by the support given to Ukrainian refugees or the facilitation of grain exports from Ukraine to global markets.

A special moment of the visit was the wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, a monument that honors the supreme sacrifice of the Indian soldiers who fell in the line of duty for the country.