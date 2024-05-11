Romania is still facing measles epidemic, vaccination recommended, minister Rafila says

Romania is still facing the measles epidemic, declared the minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, who recommended vaccination of both children and adults who have not been immunized or who have not been through the disease, Agerpres reports.

"The measles epidemic continues to evolve in Romania. There are a few counties that are more affected. In general, these outbreaks appear where there are communities with a low degree of vaccination coverage. It evolves throughout the European Union, but in Romania probably more than in other countries and these things can be seen on the maps of the European Center for Disease Control. We encourage parents who have not yet vaccinated their children to do so, even adults who have not been through the disease or those who have not been vaccinated can do it. (...) Many times deaths have occurred in adolescents or adults who were not protected. Or, if such a person comes into contact with a child who has measles, the form is much more aggressive in adults, because we have other diseases and a different age and we react differently," the minister of Health said.