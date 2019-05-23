Romania: Jan - Feb cereal exports up by more than 33 pct YoY

Romania's cereal exports in the first two months of 2019 amounted to 373.4 million euro, 33.3 pct up YoY, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Corn exports totaled 190.863 million euro, accounting for 1.7 pct of total exports, while grain exports stood at 175.185 million euro (1.5 pct of Romania's total exports).

Imports in the reporting period amounted to 76.8 million euro (plus 84.9 pct), resulting in a surplus of 296.6 million euro.

Of the total cereal exports, around 36 pct or 134.3 million euro worth of shipments were bound for EU states, mainly for Italy (25.2 million euro), Germany (22 million euro) and Hungary (21.7 million euro).

The overwhelming majority of imports, specifically about 94 pct (72 million euro) came from the EU countries, especially from Hungary (cereal imports worth 29.2 million euro), Bulgaria (23 million euro) and France (12.8 million euro).

AGERPRES