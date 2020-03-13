 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania: January's new manufacturing orders up 3.5 pct YoY

Twitter
INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

New orders for Romania's manufacturing industry (internal and external market combined) this January were up 9 percent in nominal terms from the previous month and 3.5 percent higher YoY, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The monthly advance in the new orders for the manufacturing industry was the effect of growth in the durables industry (+21.4 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+18.0 percent) and the capital goods industry (+6.4 percent). New orders for consumer goods decreased 4.6 percent.

The 3.5 percent YoY growth in new manufacturing orders was the result of the increase in the durables industry (+15.4 percent), the capital goods industry (+5.2 percent) and the consumer goods industry (+2 percent). Orders for intermediary goods dipped 0.8 percent YoY.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.