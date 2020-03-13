Romania: January's new manufacturing orders up 3.5 pct YoY

New orders for Romania's manufacturing industry (internal and external market combined) this January were up 9 percent in nominal terms from the previous month and 3.5 percent higher YoY, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The monthly advance in the new orders for the manufacturing industry was the effect of growth in the durables industry (+21.4 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+18.0 percent) and the capital goods industry (+6.4 percent). New orders for consumer goods decreased 4.6 percent.

The 3.5 percent YoY growth in new manufacturing orders was the result of the increase in the durables industry (+15.4 percent), the capital goods industry (+5.2 percent) and the consumer goods industry (+2 percent). Orders for intermediary goods dipped 0.8 percent YoY.

AGERPRES