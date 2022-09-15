Romania - Moldova - Ukraine Trilateral at Foreign Affairs ministers' level, launched in Odessa

Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced on Twitter that the Trilateral Romania - Republic of Moldova - Ukraine was launched on Thursday in Odessa, at the level of foreign ministers.

According to Aurescu, "this historic moment of strengthening the partnership" of the three countries was dedicated to energy security.

"In the context in which Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova are deeply affected by the impact of the war, we reiterated today, in Odessa, Romania's readiness to support its neighbours and to address the problems related to the energy field. The Energy ministers were next to us and we discussed a trilateral collaboration in the energy field," the head of the Romanian diplomacy wrote on the social media platform.

He added that this trilateral format must bring solutions for the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

"Romania continues to show solidarity with the Government and people of Ukraine, welcoming the most vulnerable in the country, increasing the transit of cereals and making efforts to hold Russia accountable," Minister Aurescu also wrote.AGERPRES