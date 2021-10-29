 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania moves Netherlands, Russian Federation, Faroe Islands to COVID-19 red zone

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has approved a new update of the list of countries/territories at elevated COVID-19 epidemiological risk, moving the Netherlands, the Russian Federation, the Faroe Islands and Guernsey to the red zone, agerpres reports.

At the same time, the following moves to the yellow zone were also done:

- from the red zone, after a decrease in cases: Malaysia, Cuba, Grenada, Costa Rica, and Antigua and Barbuda;

- from the green zone, after an increase in cases: the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Greenland, Jordan and Botswana;

Also to the green zone were moved Palestine, Bermuda, Curacao, Montserrat, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.