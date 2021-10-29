Romania moves Netherlands, Russian Federation, Faroe Islands to COVID-19 red zone

Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has approved a new update of the list of countries/territories at elevated COVID-19 epidemiological risk, moving the Netherlands, the Russian Federation, the Faroe Islands and Guernsey to the red zone, agerpres reports.

At the same time, the following moves to the yellow zone were also done:

- from the red zone, after a decrease in cases: Malaysia, Cuba, Grenada, Costa Rica, and Antigua and Barbuda;- from the green zone, after an increase in cases: the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Greenland, Jordan and Botswana;Also to the green zone were moved Palestine, Bermuda, Curacao, Montserrat, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands.