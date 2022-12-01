Romania National Day/ PM Ciuca: Let us show that December 1 is truly the day of our unity

Let us show that December 1 is truly the day of our unity, the day of all those whose hearts soar before the tricolor flag, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in a message on Romania's National Day.

"104 years after the Greater Union, we once again find ourselves in a significant moment in our history: with a war going on at the country's eastern border and a national goal towards which we channel all our energy, the accession to the Schengen Area. Now, just as at the end of the First World War, the main topics on the national agenda are Romania's security, stability and modernization. Compared to 1918, we now have the benefit of European funding for reforms and development, as well as the protection offered by NATO, the most powerful military alliance in history," the Prime Minister wrote on Thursday on Facebook.

He also notes that "today we have the duty to overcome any superficial differences and focus our efforts on achieving the goals of national interest, on the well-being of the people, on tomorrow."

"The National Liberal Party remains a party of all Romanians, devoted to the interests of the country and strongly committed to bringing Romania where it belongs, alongside the great European democracies. Many happy returns, Romanians! Many happy returns, Romania!," the head of the Executive writes in the conclusion of his message. AGERPRES