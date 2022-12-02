Romania no longer has to finance the Chisinau government, AUR president says

The president of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, claimed on Friday in central Alba Iulia that Romania no longer has to finance "not even with a single RON" the Government in Chisinau, adding that "too much funds" have been allocated for the Ukrainian refugees, told Agerpres.

In his speech to the delegates to the extraordinary congress of AUR, George Simion said that "Bessarabia is Romania" and that this is a "truth" that must be said "loud and clear".

"I like some of the ministers over the Prut, but mostly I love the truth. We are only funding anti-Romanian separatism by financing that government. Or by financing the mayor of Chisinau, the anti-Romanian Ion Ceban. This is what those who have our money at their hand do, unfortunately. Not a RON for the Government of Chisinau, as another truth that we have to say is that too much funds have been allocated for the refugees who came from Ukraine," Simion said.

He added that millions of Romanians have left the country and that we have "more than half of the country in dire poverty".

George Simion said that AUR members are "unionists" and they want all the Romanians together.

"And from the little we have, from our bread, we know how to give, including to those who fled from the Russian aggression and from the war. We are all human and we all have to see the pain of the one next to us, but as our governments for 30 years now do not see our pain, you get to revolt, right?" said the AUR leader.

According to him, "another truth" is that "AUR is not an anti-European party".

Meeting on Friday in Alba Iulia, the extraordinary congress of AUR approved the "Party propaganda strategy for 2023 - moral integrity and loyalty to the electorate" and "Resolution - The medical system in Romanian villages, between oblivion and await".