Romania officially launches candidacy for organising 2024 Youth Olympic Games

Romania has officially launched its candidacy for organizing in the Brasov area the winter edition of the 2024 Youth Olympic Games, at an event organized on Thursday, attended by the President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, Mihai Covaliu, and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Bogdan Matei.

"We have taken this first step, but we are not alone, because there are other candidates from Bulgaria, Spain, China and Argentina. Our chances are very good because in 2013 we very successfully organized the European Youth Olympics Festival ( EYOF) in Brasov," Covaliu said.As far as the sports infrastructure is concerned, an ice ring for speed skating and a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track will also have to be built in Brasov area."Most of the infrastructure objectives are there, but some improvements are needed. In addition to the infrastructure that exists now, a major need would be an ice skating ring for speed skating. Moreover, a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track is needed and adapting the slopes to competition conditions. But these things will be known after the IOC experts will carry out that audit. In Rasnov we have the trampolines, for the biathlon we have the Cheile Gradistei and Predeal, alpine skiing will take place in Poiana Brasov, and there are skating rinks in Brasov," explained the president of COSR.The exact situation of the investments Romania will have to make will be known at the end of this year after the IOC experts will conduct an audit.He added that the city of Brasov will not need an Olympic stadium, because the opening ceremony could be held in the Council Square."The IOC policy is to bring these competitions among people, in the community. That's why the YOG opening ceremony in Buenos Aires was organized in the central market around the Obelisk, so I think this idea will stand for the 2024 YOG, and Brasov can assure, as it did for the Golden Stag, an exceptional location for the ceremony, I am referring here to the Council Square," said Covaliu, who specified that the 2024 YOG will be held in February, and the exact date will be communicated by the IOC.Minister Bogdan Matei mentioned that the Government will allocate the necessary funds for the construction of an airport in Brasov.