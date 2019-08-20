Romania posts highest increase in June 2019 production in construction in EU

Production in construction increased 23.3pct in Romania in June 2019 as against June 2018, the highest such increase among the EU member states, according to data released on Tuesday by the EU statistical office Eurostat.

In June 2019 compared with June 2018, production in construction increased by 1.0pct in the euro area and by 0.6pct in the EU28.In the euro area in June 2019, compared with May 2019, civil engineering increased by 0.3pct while building construction decreased by 0.5pct. In the EU28, civil engineering fell by 0.5pct and building construction by 0.2pct. Among member states for which data are available, the largest decreases in production in construction were recorded in Slovenia (-6.7pct), Romania (-2.8pct) and Portugal (-1.4pct).According to data previously released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), production in construction in Romania in June 2019 compared with June 2018, increased by 21.9pct, in unadjusted terms, and 22.2pct seasonally adjusted. On a monthly basis, June 2019 production in construction was up + 6.7pct in unadjusted terms and down 2.8pct seasonally adjusted.