Romania qualifies for quarterfinals of European Men's Polo Championship in Croatia

The Romanian team qualified for the quarter-finals of the European Men's Water Polo Championship in Croatia, Thursday evening, after defeating Georgia with 18-11 (5-1, 5-3, 3-2, 5-5), in Zagreb, in the play-off.

The Romanian team ticked off their fifth consecutive victory, one without the right to appeal, through the goals scored by Vlad Georgescu (5), Silvian Colodrovschi (4), Andrei Neamtu (3), Levente Vancsik (2), David Belenyesi (2), Tudor Fulea and Francesco Iudean.

On Friday, in the quarter-finals, Romania will face the Spanish team (Zagreb, 17:30).

At the last edition of the European Championship, from 2022, Romania ranked 10th.