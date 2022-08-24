Romania receives first installment of EU aid for refugee accomodation and meals expenses

Romania has received a first installment of the aid granted by the European Union to settle the expenses incurred with accommodation and meals for refugees from Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in Suceava on Wednesday.

"The first amount of money from the European Union has arrived in the country. It is 39.1 million euros. The respective money is managed by the Department for Emergency Situations. The coordination of the entire activity of reimbursement of money spent at the level of local authorities for what it means the management of refugees in Romania is done through DSU," said Ciuca, told Agerpres.

The Prime Minister emphasised that, until now, Romania has received over two million Ukrainian refugees, of whom approximately 85,000 have decided to stay on the territory of Romania.

"We already have more than two million Ukrainian citizens who entered our country. We have 84,000-85,000 who decided to stay on the national territory. About half, 38,000, are children. About the same number are women, and 6,000 - men. It is clear that as the funds come from the EU, they will cover the amounts spent from the state budget, and from the Government, based on the requests from the local authorities, the money goes to support the authorities," added Ciuca.