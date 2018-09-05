Romania records 826 outbreaks of African swine fever in 190 localities, almost 160,000 pigs culled

The number of outbreaks of African swine fever in Romania reached 826, active in 190 localities in 11 counties, and the total number of pigs affected by the disease or killed reached almost 160,000, the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) announced on Thursday.

"The African swine fever progresses in 11 counties, in 190 localities with a total of 826 outbreaks (11 of which in industrial commercial holdings, one in a slaughterhouse belonging to a farm and one in a type A commercial holding ) and 46 cases in boars. Overall, as many as 159,645 pigs affected by the disease were culled," reads a press release of the ANSVSASince the virus' presence confirmation date, for the first time on 31 July, 2017 in Satu-Mare County, the African swine fever (PAP) is progressing in two geographic areas. In the northwest area of Romania, the disease is developing in three counties - Satu Mare, Salaj and Bihor - and the presence of the virus has been confirmed in 13 localities.In the south-eastern part of Romania, the disease was confirmed in 177 localities in the following counties: Tulcea, Constanta, Braila, Ialomita, Galati, Calarasi, Ilfov and Buzau.