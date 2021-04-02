Romania registers 409 outbreaks of swine flu

A number of 409 outbreaks of African swine flu were active Thursday, at a national level, with 104,387 animals affected, according to a press release sent by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

Among the 409 outbreaks, 7 are in business holdings, and 6 in business holdings type A, according to the source, agerpres.ro confirms.

During the period of March 26 - April 1 there were recorded 21 new African swine flu outbreaks and 19 were extinguished.

Since the first signalling of the presence of the African swine flu in Romania (July 31, 2017) and until now, there were 5,402 cases diagnosed in boars in 41 counties. Among these, during the period of March 26 - April 1 there were 40 new cases recorded in boars.