 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania registers 409 outbreaks of swine flu

stiri.md
Moldova coronavirus

A number of 409 outbreaks of African swine flu were active Thursday, at a national level, with 104,387 animals affected, according to a press release sent by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

Among the 409 outbreaks, 7 are in business holdings, and 6 in business holdings type A, according to the source, agerpres.ro confirms.

During the period of March 26 - April 1 there were recorded 21 new African swine flu outbreaks and 19 were extinguished.

Since the first signalling of the presence of the African swine flu in Romania (July 31, 2017) and until now, there were 5,402 cases diagnosed in boars in 41 counties. Among these, during the period of March 26 - April 1 there were 40 new cases recorded in boars.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.