Romania reports over 14,000 adverse events following COVID-19 immunisation as of May 4

Chairman of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita on Monday announced that as of May 4, 14,278 adverse events following COVID-19 immunisation (AEFI) were recorded in Romania, saying that none of them involved medically documented cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.

"As of May 3, there were 14,278 adverse events following COVID-19 immunisation reported in Romania, with an AEFI reporting rate of 2.6 cases per 1,000 doses administered. For the week ending on May 2, a total of 561 adverse events were reported, with 83% of them being recoded on the platform of the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices. The median age of those who reported these adverse events was 36 years, 63% of whom were female. One adverse event was considered severe and 560 non-critical," Gheorghita told a news conference.

He indicated that as of May 4, 3,378,699 people were vaccinated in Romania, of which 1,349,089 people with their first dose and 2,029,610 fully vaccinated as they got their second jab as well, agerpres.ro confirms.

He added that there are no reports of medically documented cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis after vaccination by any of the types of vaccines is used.

"It is unlikely that this information goes unnoticed, unreported, that it will not be brought up to the attention of the authorities or in the public space. (...) Such cases (...) are extremely rare cases, we are talking about a frequency of between 1 to 4 cases in 1 million vaccinated people. We have less than 500,000 people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine," said Gheorghita.