 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's automotive market up 9.5pct over Jan - July, green car sales at 3.7pct of total

grafic crestere

Romania's automotive sales over January - July this year were 9.5 percent higher YoY, with green cars accounting for 3.7 percent of the total, shows data released by the Association of Automotive Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

Unlike most EU member states, Romania's automotive market has followed a steady upward trend over the past 12 months, recording a decline only in March.

Motor vehicle sales are mainly driven by legal entities that account for 57 percent of total car purchases in the first seven months of 2019.

Romania's flagship car maker Dacia tops the brand ranking (cars + commercial vehicles) with 31,777 units sold, followed by Renault (10,178 units) and Volkswagen (10,170 units)

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.