Romania's automotive market up 9.5pct over Jan - July, green car sales at 3.7pct of total

Romania's automotive sales over January - July this year were 9.5 percent higher YoY, with green cars accounting for 3.7 percent of the total, shows data released by the Association of Automotive Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

Unlike most EU member states, Romania's automotive market has followed a steady upward trend over the past 12 months, recording a decline only in March.Motor vehicle sales are mainly driven by legal entities that account for 57 percent of total car purchases in the first seven months of 2019.Romania's flagship car maker Dacia tops the brand ranking (cars + commercial vehicles) with 31,777 units sold, followed by Renault (10,178 units) and Volkswagen (10,170 units)