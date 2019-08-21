 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Baboi wins 150-m race, ends second in 60m race in Cheb meeting

scurtpe2.ro
marina andreea baboi

Romanian athlete Marina Andreea Baboi on Tuesday won the 150m race and finished second place in the 60m race, at an athletics meeting in Cheb, Czech Republic, according to the website of the Czech Athletics Federation. 

In the 150m race, an unusual distance for athletic meetings, Baboi prevailed in 17.53, followed by Czechs Klara Seidlova, 17.56 and Tereza Petrzilkova, 18.12. 

In the 60m flat race, Baboi clocked in at 7.37, behind by Seidlova, 7.34. 

In Domazlice, the Czech Republic, on Saturday, Marina Andreea Baboi of SCM Gloria Buzau won the 100m flat race in 11.76.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.