Romania's Begu advances to Toyota Thailand Open women's singles round of 16

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu easily qualified for the round of sixteen of the WTA tournament in Hua Hin, Thailand (Toyota Thailand Open) with prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, after defeating Russian player Evgeniya Rodina, with a score of 6-2, 6-0.

Begu (aged 28, WTA's 71st) managed to defeat her 29-year old Russian opponent (WTA's 72nd) in just 57 minutes.

Begu succeeded 3 aces and made 3 double errors, while Rodina only 6 double errors.

The Romanian national secured a cheque worth 3,400 US dollars and 30 WTA points, and she is to face off the winner of the event between Chinese Saisai Zheng (4th seed) and Luxembourg's Mandy Minella.

Also on Monday, Monica Niculescu will play against Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh, who is seeded 3rd.

In women's doubles, Begu and Niculescu, seeded 2nd, will face off the pair made up of Chinese Xinyu Jiang/Qianhui Tang. AGERPRES .