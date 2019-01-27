Romania's Simona Halep drops to WTA No. 3

Romania's tennis ace Simona Halep slid to the third position in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Monday.

Halep spent 48 consecutive weeks as WTA leader, with an all-career number of 64 weeks on the top position. She is 10th in an all-time ranking by the number of weeks spent as the world's No. 1, before Caroline Wozniacki with 71 weeks. Halep is 700 points away from second-place holder, Czech Petra Kvitova, this year's Australian Open finalist, and 200 points ahead No. 4, American Sloane Stephens.

Romania has six top 100 players, despite a not-so-successful season debut of its athletes. Mihaela Buzarnescu dropped two notches to position 28, Irina Begu slid one position to 71st, Sorana Cirstea fell eight places to 92nd, Ana Bogdan fell a steep 17 positions to 99th, while Monica Niculescu closes the top 100 ranking, one position lower than two weeks ago.

Romania also has six top 100 representatives in the doubles' rankings: Mihaela Buzarnescu is steady on position 27, Irina Begu dropped 11 places and is now 37th, Raluca Olaru lost two notches and is now 45th, Irina Bara climbed 12 places to 63rd, Monica Niculescu fell 28 spots to 69th, and Sorana Cirstea is on position 100, having dropped six notches. AGERPRES .