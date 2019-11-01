 
     
Romania's Bogdan advances to W60 Nantes singles QFs

Ana Bogdan

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan on Thursday advanced to the singles quarter-finals of the 60,000-USD W60 ITF tournament in Nantes, France, after defeating France's Oceans Dodin 7-6 (3) 3-6 6-2. 

Sixth-seeded Bogdan, 26, world number 126, prevailed in two hours and 22 minutes over 23-year-old Dodin, world number 232, having served 12 aces to her opponent's five. 

Bogdan's next opponent will be the Russian Vitalia Diatchenko, world number 120. Diatchenko won their only head to head meet in 2014 in the Taipei Open's semi-finals, 6-4 3-6 6-3.

