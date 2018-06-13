Romania's electricity consumption goes up 15 percent in last two days, due to high temperatures

Romania's electricity consumption has increased by 15 percent in the last two days, due to high temperatures, however, experts do not estimate there will be any problems related to supply, a press release of Transelectrica sent to Agerpres on Wednesday informs.

"Against the backdrop of high temperatures, yesterday's national electricity consumption, 12 June 2018, recorded high values, so that from 13:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs an average consumption of 8,058 MW was registered. For today, 13 June 2018, the consumption is estimated to be higher by approximately 100 MW as compared to yesterday," the operator's representatives say.For comparison, two weeks ago day consumption merely reached 7,000 MW."There haven't been, not do we estimate problems, the electricity system is working well in safety conditions," the Transelectrica officials said.In Bucharest, Tuesday's consumption exceeded 1,300 MW in the 13:00-15:00 hrs interval.